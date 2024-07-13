Campos do Jordão, 20 de junho de 2024.

Informações do Evento

Data: sábado, 13 de julho de 2024

Horário: A partir das 08:00

Local: Parque Capivari

Endereço: Rua Engenheiro Diogo José de Carvalho - Capivari, Campos do Jordão - SP, Brasil

Preço: Gratuito

Agenda Campos do Jordão

21/06/2024
Toriba Musical – Itália na Mantiqueira (3)
22/06/2024
Toriba Musical – Canções e Árias de Ópera (3)
22/06/2024
Arraiá do Dona Chica na Horta (3)
22/06/2024
Universo Animado / Precisamos falar disso I
23/06/2024
Série Orquestras Paulistas: Orquestra Comunitária de São José dos Campos (IA–AFAM)
23/06/2024
Universo Animado / Precisamos falar disso II
28/06/2024
Toriba Musical – Itália na Mantiqueira (4)
28/06/2024
Família no Museu: Festa Junina Cultural

