Informações do Evento

Data: quinta-feira, 14 de março de 2024

Horário: A partir das 06:00

Local: Convention Center

Endereço: Av. Marcelo Soares, 499 - Capivari, Campos do Jordão

Preço: Gratuito

Agenda Campos do Jordão

11/03/2024
66º Congresso Estadual de Municípios (1)
12/03/2024
66º Congresso Estadual de Municípios (2)
13/03/2024
66º Congresso Estadual de Municípios (3)
15/03/2024
66º Congresso Estadual de Municípios (5)
21/04/2024
2º Corrida de Aniversário de Campos do Jordão

