Informações do Evento

Data: domingo, 11 de fevereiro de 2024

Horário: A partir das 07:00

Local: Praça do Pinho Bravo

Endereço: Av. Emílio Ribas, 3916-3958 - V Iara, Campos do Jordão

Preço: Gratuito

Agenda Campos do Jordão

09/02/2024
38º Femucar
09/02/2024
Toriba Musical – Itália na Mantiqueira (1)
10/02/2024
Encontro com Arte:Desfile dos Bonecos Gigantes de Brazópolis
10/02/2024
Família no Museu: Máscara de Carnaval
10/02/2024
Folia no Museu: SambaNilson
10/02/2024
Toriba Musical – Canções e Árias de Óperas
11/02/2024
Domingo Musical: Carnaval com SambaNilson
11/02/2024
Toriba Musical – Carnaval com Heckel Tavares e Chiquinha Gonzaga

Sobre o Portal NetCampos

Lançado em Janeiro de 2004, o Portal NetCampos se tornou um dos mais completos Portais sobre Campos do Jordão na internet, oferecendo informações para um público que realmente se interessa e visita a cidade.

Logo NetCampos
Guia Turístico e informativo de Campos do Jordão com dicas de hotéis, pousadas, restaurantes, imobiliárias, passeios e muito mais!
