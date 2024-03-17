Campos do Jordão, 15 de março de 2024.

mar
17
2024

publicado por: ( faltam 2 dias ) - Atualizado:

Informações do Evento

Data: domingo, 17 de março de 2024

Horário: A partir das 07:00

Local: Praça dos Pinhos Bravos

Tempo de Leitura: < 1 minuto

Para ler também:

Nenhum post relacionado.

Links Patrocinados

Pousada Vila Floratta
A Pousada Vila Floratta está localizada a menos de cinco minutos do centro turístico...
Hotel Toriba
Com quase quase 2 milhões de m² de área verde de mata nativa, o Hotel de Luxo possui...
Restaurante Pontremoli
Um pequeno bistrô italiano a luz de velas a beira da lareira, com uma decoração aconc...

Agenda Campos do Jordão

15/03/2024
66º Congresso Estadual de Municípios (5)
16/03/2024
Toriba Musical – Carmen Monarcha
22/03/2024
Toriba Musical – Itália na Mantiqueira (2)
23/03/2024
Toriba Musical – Beethoven, Debussy, Chick Corea
29/03/2024
Toriba Musical – Itália na Mantiqueira (3)
30/03/2024
Toriba Musical – Canções e Árias de Ópera (3)
21/04/2024
2º Corrida de Aniversário de Campos do Jordão
05/05/2024
Desafio das Serras – Campos do Jordão 2024

Filtrar por Mês

Siga Campos do Jordão nas Redes Sociais

Sobre o Portal NetCampos

Lançado em Janeiro de 2004, o Portal NetCampos se tornou um dos mais completos Portais sobre Campos do Jordão na internet, oferecendo informações para um público que realmente se interessa e visita a cidade.

Logo NetCampos
Guia Turístico e informativo de Campos do Jordão com dicas de hotéis, pousadas, restaurantes, imobiliárias, passeios e muito mais!
Copyright © 2004-2020 - Portal NetCampos - Av. Januário Miráglia, 2342 - Campos do Jordão - SP 12460-000 - (12) 99797-2927