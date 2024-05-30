Campos do Jordão, 29 de maio de 2024.

maio
30
2024

publicado por: ( acontece amanhã ) - Atualizado:

Informações do Evento

Data: quinta-feira, 30 de maio de 2024

Horário: A partir das 13:00

Local: Fire Up Lounge Bar

Endereço: Av. Dr. Vítor Godinho, 72 - Capivari

Preço: Verificar diretamente no site

Tempo de Leitura: < 1 minuto

Para ler também:

Nenhum post relacionado.

Links Patrocinados

Hotel Serra da Estrela
Localizado no Centro do Capivari, o Hotel Serra da Estrela oferece uma sofisticada es...
Alquimia Restaurante
Com ambiente amplo e aconchegante o Restaurante recebe você para experiência gastronô...
Pousada Recanto Feliz
A apenas 800 metros do Centrinho turístico de Vila Capivari, a Pousada Recanto Feliz...

Agenda Campos do Jordão

31/05/2024
16ª Feijoada La Villette | Edição Comemorativa 25 anos
31/05/2024
Toriba Musical – Itália na Mantiqueira – Rodolfo Giugliani
31/05/2024
Canta Campos – Jota Quest
31/05/2024
Alok em Campos do Jordão

Filtrar por Mês

Siga Campos do Jordão nas Redes Sociais

Sobre o Portal NetCampos

Lançado em Janeiro de 2004, o Portal NetCampos se tornou um dos mais completos Portais sobre Campos do Jordão na internet, oferecendo informações para um público que realmente se interessa e visita a cidade.

Logo NetCampos
Guia Turístico e informativo de Campos do Jordão com dicas de hotéis, pousadas, restaurantes, imobiliárias, passeios e muito mais!
Copyright © 2004-2020 - Portal NetCampos - Av. Januário Miráglia, 2342 - Campos do Jordão - SP 12460-000 - (12) 99797-2927