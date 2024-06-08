Campos do Jordão, 4 de junho de 2024.

jun
08
2024

publicado por: ( faltam 4 dias ) - Atualizado:

Informações do Evento

Data: sábado, 8 de junho de 2024

Horário: A partir das 17:30

Local: Praça São Benedito

Endereço: Avenida Macedo Soares - J Elizabete, Campos do Jordão - SP, Brasil

Tempo de Leitura: < 1 minuto

Para ler também:

Nenhum post relacionado.

Links Patrocinados

Pousada Annecy
A apenas 400 metros do centro de Capivari, a Pousada Annecy reúne charme e sofisticaç...
Cacerola Restaurante
Aprecie a gastronomia do Cacerola Restaurante em Campos do Jordão. Receitas internaci...
Pousada Campos de Provence
Uma Pousada Especial localizada em Capivari a 4 quadras do Centrinho Turístico. Ofere...

Agenda Campos do Jordão

07/06/2024
Toriba Musical – Itália na Mantiqueira (1)
07/06/2024
Fest Campos Cultural I
08/06/2024
Toriba Musical – Canções e Árias de Óperas (1)
09/06/2024
Fest Campos Cultural III
14/06/2024
Toriba Musical – Itália na Mantiqueira (2)
15/06/2024
Toriba Musical – Canções e Árias de Óperas (2)
21/06/2024
Toriba Musical – Itália na Mantiqueira (3)
22/06/2024
Toriba Musical – Canções e Árias de Ópera (3)

Filtrar por Mês

Siga Campos do Jordão nas Redes Sociais

Sobre o Portal NetCampos

Lançado em Janeiro de 2004, o Portal NetCampos se tornou um dos mais completos Portais sobre Campos do Jordão na internet, oferecendo informações para um público que realmente se interessa e visita a cidade.

Logo NetCampos
Guia Turístico e informativo de Campos do Jordão com dicas de hotéis, pousadas, restaurantes, imobiliárias, passeios e muito mais!
Copyright © 2004-2020 - Portal NetCampos - Av. Januário Miráglia, 2342 - Campos do Jordão - SP 12460-000 - (12) 99797-2927