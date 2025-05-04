Campos do Jordão, 23 de abril de 2025.

maio
04
2025

Informações do Evento

Data: domingo, 4 de maio de 2025

Horário: A partir das 09:00

Local: Parque Capivari

Endereço: Rua Engenheiro Diogo José de Carvalho - Capivari, Campos do Jordão - SP, Brasil

Preço: Gratuito

Agenda Campos do Jordão

23/04/2025
Cinema Pontos Mis – Tromba Trem: O Filme
24/04/2025
Cinema Pontos MIS – Turma do Folclore
26/04/2025
8º Festival Dito Nunes de Bandas e Fanfarras
27/04/2025
Giro D’Itália 2025
28/04/2025
59ª Festa do Pinhão I
28/04/2025
Festa Campos do Jordão – 151 Anos (I)
28/04/2025
Culto Especial + Show – Luiz Arcanjo e Banda
29/04/2025
59ª Festa do Pinhão II

Filtrar por Mês

