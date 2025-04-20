Campos do Jordão, 17 de abril de 2025.

abr
20
2025

Informações do Evento

Data: domingo, 20 de abril de 2025

Horário: A partir das 07:00

Local: Parque Capivari

Endereço: Rua Engenheiro Diogo José de Carvalho - Capivari, Campos do Jordão - SP, Brasil

Preço: Gratuito

Agenda Campos do Jordão

17/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Grupo de Teatro Palavra em Cena
18/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Orquestra FLMA I
18/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Camerata de Violões
19/04/2025
Vanessa Ballet – Aventura no Gelo
19/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Vanessa Ballet: Aventura No Gelo
19/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Espetáculo Quatro Estações
19/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Camerata Friccionada
20/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Orquestra FLMA II

