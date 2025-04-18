Campos do Jordão, 5 de abril de 2025.

abr
18
2025

publicado por:

Informações do Evento

Data: sexta-feira, 18 de abril de 2025

Horário: A partir das 15:00

Local: Parque Capivari

Endereço: Rua Engenheiro Diogo José de Carvalho - Capivari, Campos do Jordão - SP, Brasil

Preço: Gratuito

Agenda Campos do Jordão

12/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Big Band
13/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Coro Artístico
16/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Auto de Páscoa Esperança
17/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Grupo de Teatro Palavra em Cena
18/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Orquestra FLMA I
19/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Vanessa Ballet: Aventura No Gelo
19/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Espetáculo Quatro Estações
19/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Camerata Friccionada

