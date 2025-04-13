Campos do Jordão, 5 de abril de 2025.

abr
13
2025

publicado por: ( faltam 8 dias ) - Atualizado:

Informações do Evento

Data: domingo, 13 de abril de 2025

Horário: A partir das 14:00

Local: Parque Capivari

Endereço: Rua Engenheiro Diogo José de Carvalho - Capivari, Campos do Jordão - SP, Brasil

Preço: Gratuito

Para ler também:

Nenhum post relacionado.

Links Patrocinados

Art Lodge Campos do Jordão
Um universo texano te espera para muita diversão, aqui você encontra tudo que precisa...
Hotel Toriba
Com quase quase 2 milhões de m² de área verde de mata nativa, o Hotel de Luxo possui...
Pousada La Toscana
Com arquitetura em estilo enxaimel, a pousada integra uma atmosfera romântica e aconc...

Agenda Campos do Jordão

12/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Big Band
16/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Auto de Páscoa Esperança
17/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Grupo de Teatro Palavra em Cena
18/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Orquestra FLMA I
18/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Camerata de Violões
19/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Vanessa Ballet: Aventura No Gelo
19/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Espetáculo Quatro Estações
19/04/2025
Páscoa Encantada – Camerata Friccionada

Filtrar por Mês

Siga Campos do Jordão nas Redes Sociais

Sobre o Portal NetCampos

Lançado em Janeiro de 2004, o Portal NetCampos se tornou um dos mais completos Portais sobre Campos do Jordão na internet, oferecendo informações para um público que realmente se interessa e visita a cidade.

Logo NetCampos
Guia Turístico e informativo de Campos do Jordão com dicas de hotéis, pousadas, restaurantes, imobiliárias, passeios e muito mais!
Copyright © 2004-2020 - Portal NetCampos - Av. Januário Miráglia, 2342 - Campos do Jordão - SP 12460-000 - (12) 99797-2927