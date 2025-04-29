Campos do Jordão, 24 de abril de 2025.

Informações do Evento

Data: terça-feira, 29 de abril de 2025

Horário: A partir das 15:00

Local: Estacionamento do Polo de Campos do Jordão

Endereço: Estacionamento do Polo de Campos do Jordão

Preço: Gratuito

Agenda Campos do Jordão

24/04/2025
Cinema Pontos MIS – Turma do Folclore
26/04/2025
8º Festival Dito Nunes de Bandas e Fanfarras
27/04/2025
Giro D’Itália 2025
28/04/2025
59ª Festa do Pinhão I
28/04/2025
Festa Campos do Jordão – 151 Anos (I)
28/04/2025
Culto Especial + Show – Luiz Arcanjo e Banda
29/04/2025
59ª Festa do Pinhão II
29/04/2025
Festa Campos do Jordão – 151 Anos (II)

