Informações do Evento

Data: quarta-feira, 30 de abril de 2025

Horário: A partir das 19:03

Local: Câmara Municipal

Endereço: Rua Inácio Caetano - Abernéssia, Campos do Jordão - SP, Brasil

Preço: Gratuito

Agenda Campos do Jordão

23/04/2025
Cinema Pontos Mis – Tromba Trem: O Filme
24/04/2025
Cinema Pontos MIS – Turma do Folclore
26/04/2025
8º Festival Dito Nunes de Bandas e Fanfarras
27/04/2025
Giro D’Itália 2025
28/04/2025
59ª Festa do Pinhão I
28/04/2025
Festa Campos do Jordão – 151 Anos (I)
28/04/2025
Culto Especial + Show – Luiz Arcanjo e Banda
29/04/2025
59ª Festa do Pinhão II

