Campos do Jordão, 9 de maio de 2025.

maio
16
2025

publicado por: ( faltam 7 dias ) - Atualizado:

Informações do Evento

Data: sexta-feira, 16 de maio de 2025

Horário: A partir das 06:00

Local: Espaço Cultural Dr. Além

Endereço: Avenida Doutor Januário Miraglia - Abernéssia, Campos do Jordão - SP, Brasil

Preço: Gratuito

Para ler também:

Nenhum post relacionado.

Links Patrocinados

Hotel Geneve
Hotel tradicional de Campos está localizado na avenida principal da cidade entre o ce...
Hotel Toriba
Com quase quase 2 milhões de m² de área verde de mata nativa, o Hotel de Luxo possui...
Pousada Lucerna
A Pousada Lucerna está situado à 10 minutos do centro de Capivari. Você vai viver mom...

Agenda Campos do Jordão

09/05/2025
Arte no Outono – Lenine
10/05/2025
Arte no Outono – Elba Ramalho
11/05/2025
Arte no Outono – Cecília Militão
12/05/2025
Carreta do Amor
12/05/2025
Cinema: Perlimps
16/05/2025
Arte no Outono – Orquestra FLMA
17/05/2025
Arte no Outono – Almir Sater
18/05/2025
Arte do Outono – Mundo Bita

Filtrar por Mês

Siga Campos do Jordão nas Redes Sociais

Sobre o Portal NetCampos

Lançado em Janeiro de 2004, o Portal NetCampos se tornou um dos mais completos Portais sobre Campos do Jordão na internet, oferecendo informações para um público que realmente se interessa e visita a cidade.

Logo NetCampos
Guia Turístico e informativo de Campos do Jordão com dicas de hotéis, pousadas, restaurantes, imobiliárias, passeios e muito mais!
Copyright © 2004-2020 - Portal NetCampos - Av. Januário Miráglia, 2342 - Campos do Jordão - SP 12460-000 - (12) 99797-2927