Campos do Jordão, 9 de maio de 2025.

maio
16
2025

publicado por: ( faltam 7 dias ) - Atualizado:

Informações do Evento

Data: sexta-feira, 16 de maio de 2025

Horário: A partir das 16:00

Local: Sala da Lareira - Hotel Toriba

Endereço: Avenida Ernesto Diederichsen - Vila Matilde, Campos do Jordão - SP, Brasil

Preço: 100,00

Para ler também:

Nenhum post relacionado.

Links Patrocinados

Hotel Vila Inglesa
O Hotel Vila Inglesa oferece toda a tradição de um dos mais importantes Hotéis de Cam...
Cacerola Restaurante
Aprecie a gastronomia do Cacerola Restaurante em Campos do Jordão. Receitas internaci...
Pousada La Toscana
Com arquitetura em estilo enxaimel, a pousada integra uma atmosfera romântica e aconc...

Agenda Campos do Jordão

09/05/2025
Toriba Musical – Itália na Mantiqueira 01
09/05/2025
Arte no Outono – Lenine
10/05/2025
Arte no Outono – Elba Ramalho
10/05/2025
Toriba Musical – Revisitando Elton John
11/05/2025
Arte no Outono – Cecília Militão
12/05/2025
Toriba Musical – Músicas Inesquecíveis ao Piano
12/05/2025
Carreta do Amor
12/05/2025
Cinema: Perlimps

Filtrar por Mês

Siga Campos do Jordão nas Redes Sociais

Sobre o Portal NetCampos

Lançado em Janeiro de 2004, o Portal NetCampos se tornou um dos mais completos Portais sobre Campos do Jordão na internet, oferecendo informações para um público que realmente se interessa e visita a cidade.

Logo NetCampos
Guia Turístico e informativo de Campos do Jordão com dicas de hotéis, pousadas, restaurantes, imobiliárias, passeios e muito mais!
Copyright © 2004-2020 - Portal NetCampos - Av. Januário Miráglia, 2342 - Campos do Jordão - SP 12460-000 - (12) 99797-2927