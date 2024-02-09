Campos do Jordão, 18 de janeiro de 2024.

fev
09
2024

publicado por: ( faltam 22 dias ) - Atualizado:

Informações do Evento

Data: sexta-feira, 9 de fevereiro de 2024

Horário: A partir das 16:00

Local: Parque Capivari

Endereço: Rua Engenheiro Diogo José de Carvalho - Capivari, Campos do Jordão - SP, Brasil

Preço: Gratuito

Para ler também:

Nenhum post relacionado.

Links Patrocinados

Pousada Campos dos Holandeses
Localizada em dos mais lindos bairros de Campos, a mais nova pousada foi planejada pa...
Pousada Victoria Villa
A pousada oferece conforto, tranquilidade e aconchego, com extensa área verde e vista...
Chalés do Rancho Santo Antônio
Chalés completos com lareira e hidromassagem, em uma área verde com 100 alqueires, id...

Agenda Campos do Jordão

Filtrar por Mês

Siga Campos do Jordão nas Redes Sociais

Sobre o Portal NetCampos

Lançado em Janeiro de 2004, o Portal NetCampos se tornou um dos mais completos Portais sobre Campos do Jordão na internet, oferecendo informações para um público que realmente se interessa e visita a cidade.

Logo NetCampos
Guia Turístico e informativo de Campos do Jordão com dicas de hotéis, pousadas, restaurantes, imobiliárias, passeios e muito mais!
Copyright © 2004-2020 - Portal NetCampos - Av. Januário Miráglia, 2342 - Campos do Jordão - SP 12460-000 - (12) 99797-2927