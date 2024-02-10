Campos do Jordão, 9 de fevereiro de 2024.

fev
10
2024

Informações do Evento

Data: sábado, 10 de fevereiro de 2024

Horário: A partir das 10:00

Local: Centro de Eventos ao lado do Ginásio

Endereço: Abernéssia, Campos do Jordão - SP, Brasil

Agenda Campos do Jordão

09/02/2024
Toriba Musical – Itália na Mantiqueira (1)
09/02/2024
38º Femucar
10/02/2024
Encontro com Arte:Desfile dos Bonecos Gigantes de Brazópolis
10/02/2024
Toriba Musical – Canções e Árias de Óperas
10/02/2024
Carnaval Parque Capivari- Banda Imotion (1)
11/02/2024
Domingo Musical: Carnaval com SambaNilson
11/02/2024
Toriba Musical – Carnaval com Heckel Tavares e Chiquinha Gonzaga
11/02/2024
Carnaval Parque Capivari – Banda Imotion (2)

