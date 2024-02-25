Campos do Jordão, 3 de fevereiro de 2024.

fev
25
2024

Informações do Evento

Data: domingo, 25 de fevereiro de 2024

Horário: A partir das 08:00

Local: Museu Felicia Leirner

Endereço: Avenida Doutor Luis Arrobas Martins - Alto Boa Vista, Campos do Jordão - SP, Brasil

Preço: Gratuito

Agenda Campos do Jordão

09/02/2024
38º Femucar
09/02/2024
Toriba Musical – Itália na Mantiqueira (1)
10/02/2024
Encontro com Arte:Desfile dos Bonecos Gigantes de Brazópolis
10/02/2024
Família no Museu: Máscara de Carnaval
10/02/2024
Folia no Museu: SambaNilson
10/02/2024
Toriba Musical – Canções e Árias de Óperas
11/02/2024
Domingo Musical: Carnaval com SambaNilson
11/02/2024
Toriba Musical – Carnaval com Heckel Tavares e Chiquinha Gonzaga

