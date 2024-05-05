Campos do Jordão, 14 de março de 2024.

Informações do Evento

Data: domingo, 5 de maio de 2024

Horário: A partir das 04:00

Local: Horto Florestal

Endereço: AV. PEDRO PAULO, S/N - HORTO FLORESTAL, CAMPOS DO JORDÃO

Preço: Verificar diretamente no site

Agenda Campos do Jordão

14/03/2024
66º Congresso Estadual de Municípios (4)
15/03/2024
66º Congresso Estadual de Municípios (5)
16/03/2024
Toriba Musical – Carmen Monarcha
22/03/2024
Toriba Musical – Itália na Mantiqueira (2)
23/03/2024
Toriba Musical – Beethoven, Debussy, Chick Corea
29/03/2024
Toriba Musical – Itália na Mantiqueira (3)
30/03/2024
Toriba Musical – Canções e Árias de Ópera (3)
21/04/2024
2º Corrida de Aniversário de Campos do Jordão

